Armstrong dairy farm to host annual breakfast event on Saturday; area students get sneak peek

Three hundred elementary school students visited Hutley Acres Farm in Armstrong on Friday to get a taste of farm life.

Students experienced everything from a live cow milking demonstration to viewing chicken production in its different stages to getting to trying a milking simulator.

The students finished off the tour with an ice cream cone and a bottle of milk.

READ MORE: Sustainable farming a way of life for eco-conscious lavender farm in Kelowna

The students not only experienced farm life, but the community is invited for breakfast and a tour on Saturday.

“The Lion’s Club is hosting the breakfast, so there’s a free breakfast for everyone. First come, first serve,” explained Hutley Acres owner Tom Boeve.

“Then there’s the tours through the barns and also hayrides into the field, so you get to see all aspects of the operation.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 14, 2018): Open Farm Days gives city dwellers a glimpse at rural life

The Breakfast on the Farm event takes place every year, and local farmers hope it will help the community better understand the work they do.

“We feel we’re a part of the community and we want to raise the perception of agriculture and food,” said Boeve.

“I think it’s important to know more about where your food comes from. People are pretty disconnected from their food source and not as acquainted with farms as they were a few generations ago.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 8, 2018): Lavender Farm in Kelowna practices sustainable eco-conscious farming

Hutley Acres’ Breakfast on the Farm will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday June 8th at 1151 Thomas Hayes Road in Armstrong. It is expected that 800 people will be in attendance.