2019 Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon road closures

The biggest outdoor fitness event in Atlantic Canada is set to begin on Saturday, with thousands of runners set to pound the pavement for Blue Nose race weekend.

Now in its 15th year, there are seven races, including the marathon, the half marathon, 10K run, 5K run, a 2K youth run and a virtual run.

But with all that running comes a few road closures, as well. The Halifax Regional Municipality is asking for you to plan accordingly, whether you’re running, cheering or travelling through the downtown.

The following roads will be closed on Saturday:

Brunswick Street between Cogswell and Sackville streets from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sackville Streetbetween Brunswick and South Park streets from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cogswell Street (inbound) between the Cogswell Street Roundabout and Brunswick Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carmichael and Prince streets between Grafton and Brunswick streets from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gottingen Street between Rainnie Drive and Brunswick Street from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rainnie Drive between Cogswell and Gottingen streets, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Market Street between Carmichael and Prince streets from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday:

Brunswick Street between Cogswell and Sackville streets from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sackville Street between Brunswick and South Park streets from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cogswell Street (inbound) between the Cogswell Street roundabout and Brunswick Street, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carmichael and Prince streets between Grafton and Brunswick streets, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gottingen Street between Rainnie Drive and Brunswick Street, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rainnie Drive between Cogswell and Gottingen streets, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Market Street between Carmichael and Prince streets from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Barrington Street (partial closure) between Valour Way and Devonshire Avenue, from 7 a.m. to noon

Upper Water Street between Valour Way and Barrington Street, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cogswell Street (inbound) between Brunswick and the Cogswell Interchange, from 8 a.m. to noon

Normandy Drive between Leaman Street and Highland Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Several other streets on the peninsula will experience rolling closures over the weekend.

None of the events will take place in Dartmouth this year, with work to repair the McKay Bridge scheduled to begin.

Halifax Transit will provide free conventional bus and ferry service to participants on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

