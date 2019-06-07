Regina police looking for victim, suspects in Thursday’s kidnapping incident

Regina police say they’re looking for two suspects and a victim in a recent kidnapping incident which took place Thursday at about 8 p.m.

A man and woman allegedly stopped their vehicle on the 1000 block of Elphinstone Street and forced a 17-year-old male at gunpoint to get in, according to police.

Minutes later, they kidnapped another 15 – 17-year-old male victim by forcing him into their car at gunpoint as well.

The victims were driven to an “unknown rural area”, according to police. The suspects then drove to a town north of Regina where the victims were able to escape.

The first victim has spoken to authorities, but police say they are looking for the second victim, as they believe there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

He is described as Indigenous, having long black hair, a scar on his left eyebrow, wearing grey sweats, a navy blue t-shirt, Nike shoes, a black and red “We the North” Raptors ball hat, and three wrist bands. According to police his name may be “Joel or Joelle”.

The male suspect was described as Caucasian, 40-50 years old, with black and grey hair, a short trimmed beard, brown eyes, weighing around 280 lbs., 6’0” tall, with a “wrinkly face” with a mark or scar under his left eye. He was wearing a dark green collared shirt and spoke with a deep voice.

The female suspect is described as Caucasian, 40-50 years old, with shoulder length silver and blond hair, hazel eyes, and a large freckle on her right jaw line. She was wearing a baggy multi-coloured pink and purple flowered shirt and blue shorts at the time of the kidnapping.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a mid-2000’s dark blue 4-door sedan.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).