June 7, 2019 8:08 am

Skydiver’s chute malfunctions during D-Day demonstration in Hamilton

A skydiver's parachute malfunctioned during a D-Day anniversary demonstration at Hamilton International Airport.

A D-Day commemoration demonstration at Hamilton International Airport nearly ended in disaster.

Police say they responded to a call at 3 p.m. Thursday regarding a mishap involving a skydiver’s parachute.

A 44-year-old Toronto man jumped at 2,000 feet during the planned demonstration, when police say “his main chute appeared to get tangled.”

Video from the scene shows the man deploying a secondary chute, which police say “didn’t open effectively but slowed his fall at around 100 feet.”

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Hamilton police say the man was an experienced skydiver.

