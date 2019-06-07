Skydiver’s chute malfunctions during D-Day demonstration in Hamilton

A D-Day commemoration demonstration at Hamilton International Airport nearly ended in disaster.

Police say they responded to a call at 3 p.m. Thursday regarding a mishap involving a skydiver’s parachute.

A 44-year-old Toronto man jumped at 2,000 feet during the planned demonstration, when police say “his main chute appeared to get tangled.”

Video from the scene shows the man deploying a secondary chute, which police say “didn’t open effectively but slowed his fall at around 100 feet.”

Skydiver’s parachute malfunctioned during D-Day commemoration jump near Hamilton Airport today. pic.twitter.com/tgsN6fgE4h — 🇨🇦 Fred Vermeer 🇨🇦 (@FredVermeer1975) June 6, 2019

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Hamilton police say the man was an experienced skydiver.