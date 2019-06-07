Police investigate after gunshots heard overnight in Saint-Leonard

Police were called to Jarry Street East near Langelier Boulevard in Saint-Leonard after residents heard gunshots on Friday.
Around 1:45 a.m., police said they arrived on site and found bullet cases lying on the ground.
One bullet had hit the window of a residence on Jarry Street East, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says it is impossible to know the circumstances of the event at this time.
The canine unit has been called to assist in the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
