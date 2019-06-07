Canada
June 7, 2019 8:03 am
Updated: June 7, 2019 8:43 am

Police investigate after gunshots heard overnight in Saint-Leonard

By Associate Producer  Global News

Police were called to Jarry Street East near Langelier Boulevard in Saint Leonard after residents heard gunshots Friday morning.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
A A

Police were called to Jarry Street East near Langelier Boulevard in Saint-Leonard after residents heard gunshots on Friday.

Around 1:45 a.m., police said they arrived on site and found bullet cases lying on the ground.

READ MORE: $9.2M Dorchester Square re-opens in time for Grand Prix weekend

One bullet had hit the window of a residence on Jarry Street East, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: NDG food depot awarded one of Quebec’s top health prizes

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says it is impossible to know the circumstances of the event at this time.

The canine unit has been called to assist in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Gunshots fired
Manuel Couture
Montreal gunshots
Montreal Police
Saint-Leonard
Shots fired in Saint Leonard

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.