Penticton car wash fined after workplace fatality

A Penticton car wash has been handed a $2,500 fine for a “high risk violation” after a worker was killed on the job in November 2017.

A man in his 60s was found deceased in a storage area at Super Wash on Main Street on Nov. 8.

The employee used a ladder to access a mezzanine that housed a water tank for the car wash.

The ladder and the worker fell, and the worker sustained fatal injuries.

A WorkSafeBC investigation concluded that the ladder was not suitable for use, that workers had not been adequately trained about the use of portable ladders, and there were no guards or guardrails around the mezzanine.

“Furthermore, the firm had not provided adequate worker orientations, had not adequately supervised its workers and did not have a health and safety program,” said the penalty summary, posted to the WorkSafeBC website.

It determined that overall, the business failed to ensure the health and safety of its workers.

