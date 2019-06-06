Body of missing woman found on St. Theresa Point First Nation

Island Lakes RCMP are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman from the community, who was reported missing Friday after having not been seen for a few weeks.

The woman’s body was found by RCMP the next night, near a shoreline at a St. Theresa Point First Nation lake.

Police said autopsy results indicate the death wasn’t suspicious, but RCMP continue to investigate.

