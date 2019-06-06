Body of missing woman found on St. Theresa Point First Nation
A A
Island Lakes RCMP are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman from the community, who was reported missing Friday after having not been seen for a few weeks.
READ MORE: Four-year-old boy drowns on St. Theresa Point First Nation
The woman’s body was found by RCMP the next night, near a shoreline at a St. Theresa Point First Nation lake.
Police said autopsy results indicate the death wasn’t suspicious, but RCMP continue to investigate.
WATCH: RCMP appeal to public for leads in ‘suspicious’ missing person case
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.