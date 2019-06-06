London-area pet owners set to ‘Bark In the Park’

Officials with the Humane Society of London & Middlesex are getting set for their biggest fundraising event of the year.

The 35th annual Bark In The Park event is on from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Plunkett Estate.

Marketing co-ordinator for the humane society, Claire Belsheim, says they’re hoping to mark the milestone with their best year yet.

“One of the really excited features this year, is we’re holding the world record attempt for the largest gathering of dogs wearing bandannas,” said Belshaim, who adds the record attempt will take place between 11 a.m. and noon.

“We also have a bunch of competitions going throughout the afternoon, including waggiest tail, a dog/owner lookalike contest, and a stunt dog performance.”

Admission is $20 for a carload, and Belsheim says that will also get you a bandanna for your dog as they look to set a new world record. The bandanna will actually act as your ticket into the event.

Belsheim says they will have dog lure course, off-leash dog pond, dog diving, dozens of vendors for both dogs and their owners.

She says dogs will need to be kept on a leash, other than in the designated off-leash areas.

Out of all the fundraising events they hold throughout the year, Belsheim says this is by far their largest.

“It’s not only fun for the community but it helps us raise a bunch of money for Humane Society of London & Middlesex, these funds go towards medical care and shelter for all of our animals in London and Middlesex County.”

The event also features live demonstrations and informational speakers.