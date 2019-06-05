Regina brings ‘Jurassic Park’ to City Plaza for Games 4 and 5 of NBA Finals

The City of Regina is jumping on board the Toronto Raptors bandwagon and their quest to their first NBA championship.

In collaboration with Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID), the city is putting on an outdoor viewing party for Games 4 and 5 at City Square Plaza.

“We’re bringing Jurassic Park to Regina,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy the game outdoors with friends and neighbours and to share the pride and enthusiasm that Regina sports fans are known for.”

The Raptors are competing against the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series that is currently tied at one apiece.

Game 3 goes Wednesday night in Oakland at 7 p.m. The Warriors will host Game 4 on Friday before the series returns to Toronto for Game 5.

“We’re so excited about this opportunity to bring sport and community together into our downtown neighbourhood,” said Judith Veresuk, RDBID executive director.

“Downtown has something for everyone and is proud to be a gathering place for sports fans of all kinds.”

The two games are being broadcast live on a 14-foot LED screen. Pre-game activities for each game will start at 6 p.m. before tipoff at 7 p.m.

Food trucks will also be on site.

