‘Emily Doe,’ woman raped by Brock Turner, to release a memoir in September

NEW YORK — The woman who was raped by college swimmer Brock Turner and confronted him in court before his sentencing is writing a memoir.

Viking Books announced Wednesday that it would publish the book, currently untitled, by the woman known publicly as Emily Doe. The publisher declined comment on whether she will use her real name. Her memoir is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Millions were enraged when Turner, an ex-Stanford University student, was sentenced to just six months in jail in 2016 after being convicted of felony sexual assault. The judge became the first recalled in California since 1932.

Doe read her impact statement in court, telling Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, “until today.” Her statement, more than 7,000 words, was widely read after it was released to the public.

She recounted the assault, her treatment by investigators and the ordeal of facing questions about her sexual activity and drinking habits. It quickly went viral.

“My independence, natural joy, gentleness, and steady lifestyle I had been enjoying became distorted beyond recognition. I became closed off, angry, self-deprecating, tired, irritable, empty,” wrote the woman.

Turner’s bid for a new trial was rejected by an appeals court in August 2018. The three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose ruled Wednesday that there was “substantial evidence” that Turner received a fair trial.