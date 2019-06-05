Carefentanil, fentanyl seized at Warkworth Institution: Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada says officials at Warkworth Institution seized a package of drugs, including carfentanil and fentanyl, late last month.
Officials say that around 10:30 p.m. on May 26, staff at the medium-security federal institution, located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough, seized a package containing contraband.
The contraband included carfentanil, fentanyl and a smaller amount of ground acetaminophen as well as dextrose, or sugar.
CSC estimates the institutional value of the seizure at more than $20,000.
CSC and OPP are investigating.
