Crime
June 5, 2019 4:21 pm

Carefentanil, fentanyl seized at Warkworth Institution: Correctional Service Canada

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Warkworth Institution officials say they seized a package of contraband on May 26.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
Correctional Service Canada says officials at Warkworth Institution seized a package of drugs, including carfentanil and fentanyl, late last month.

Officials say that around 10:30 p.m. on May 26, staff at the medium-security federal institution, located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough, seized a package containing contraband.

READ MORE: CSC launches investigation into death of inmate at Warkworth Institution

The contraband included carfentanil, fentanyl and a smaller amount of ground acetaminophen as well as dextrose, or sugar.

CSC estimates the institutional value of the seizure at more than $20,000.

CSC and OPP are investigating.

WATCH: Opioid-related overdose spike in Peterborough-area prompts public warning

