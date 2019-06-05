Armed and dangerous Easterville man at large: RCMP
An armed and dangerous man is on the loose, and RCMP are warning Manitobans to steer clear and call 911 if they see him.
Arnold Bourassa, of Easterville, Man., is wanted on a pair of warrants for multiple offences, including pointing a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.
READ MORE: One person in custody after lengthy armed and barricaded situation on Nairn Avenue
Police said Bourassa may be armed with a shotgun and in the communities of Thompson, Easterville, Grand Rapids or surrounding areas.
Anyone with information about Bourassa should call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Winnipeg police negotiating with suspect armed with knife
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.