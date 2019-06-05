Armed and dangerous Easterville man at large: RCMP

An armed and dangerous man is on the loose, and RCMP are warning Manitobans to steer clear and call 911 if they see him.

Arnold Bourassa, of Easterville, Man., is wanted on a pair of warrants for multiple offences, including pointing a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police said Bourassa may be armed with a shotgun and in the communities of Thompson, Easterville, Grand Rapids or surrounding areas.

Anyone with information about Bourassa should call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

