Australian man flies into rage when he finds no cheese in his drive-thru order

An Australian man was overly cheesed when he discovered his drive-thru order didn’t have any cheese in it.

A video, originally posted to Instagram by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, shows the unidentified Australian man flying into a rage on Tuesday at a Hungry Jack’s drive-thru.

The customer is seen summoning a Hungry Jack’s staff member to the drive-thru window in Reynella, South Australia, where he berates them about the lack of cheese with his order. As he bangs on the windowsill and honks his horn, he angrily demands the mistake be rectified immediately.

“Bloody hell, they always come with f**king cheese,” the man can be heard shouting in the video after accusing the fast-food chain’s staff of being rude to him.

He then calls the service “crap” before screaming at the staff to hurry up with his request.

The source told social media intelligence agency Storyful that they recorded the encounter to bring attention to the man’s aggressive behaviour.

—With files from Storyful