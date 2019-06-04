Weekend crash in Plympton-Wyoming sends 3 to hospital: OPP

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries Saturday following a three-vehicle collision in Plympton-Wyoming.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. along Oil Heritage Road south of London Line, provincial police said Tuesday.

Police said investigators determined a northbound vehicle crossed the centre lane, and collided with two southbound vehicles. Police said poor weather and reduced visibility have been pegged as the cause of the crash.

Few other details are known about the collision, which shut down Oil Heritage Road for a period of time following the crash.