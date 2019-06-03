One person transported to hospital following chemical spill at Fanshawe College

One person has been taken to hospital following a chemical spill inside a lab at Fanshawe College in east London.

Members of the London fire department, including the HAZMAT response team, initially responded to the scene Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible chemical explosion.

The fire prevention inspector is investigating but officials have determined the incident was a minor chemical spill inside a lab in D building, not an explosion.

“The incident was minimized to a single patient that was located by EMS and fire and (the patient) was treated and transported to hospital for observation and treatment,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

The cause of the chemical spill remains under investigation but the fire department has turned over the incident to Fanshawe College security.