Three arrested in Poplar River homicide

A 19-year-old is facing manslaughter charges and two others have been arrested in the death of a Poplar River man Friday night.

RCMP said the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries due to an assault, but died shortly after.

Brandon Valiquette, 19, has been charged with manslaughter. A 28-year-old and a 17-year-old have also been taken into custody with assault charges pending, police said.

All three suspects are from Poplar River.

Poplar River RCMP continue to investigate, along with the RCMP Major Crime Unit.

