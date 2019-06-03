‘We also need Canadians to acknowledge it’: Manitoba leaders respond to MMIWG report

The national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) released its final report Monday, describing the violence against First Nations, Metis and Inuit women and girls a form of “genocide” and a crisis “centuries in the making.

For one Winnipeg legislator, it’s a step in the right direction, but every Canadian needs to be on-board to create a permanent change.

“(Genocide) is certainly a term that we’ve used in the Indigenous community for years upon years,” said Point Douglas MLA Bernadette Smith, whose sister Claudette Osborne has been missing since 2008.

“Yes, it’s nice for the Canadian government to acknowledge it, but we also need Canadians to acknowledge it,” she told 680 CJOB.

“This isn’t just an Indigenous issue, this isn’t just a women’s issue – this is a human issue. These are people that live in Canada, that live in the province of Manitoba, that live in the City of Winnipeg… and for some reason, we’ve been treated less than. That needs to shift.”

Smith, whose own family declined to participate in the inquiry – due to what she called a lack of time, support, and cultural relevance throughout the process – says there’s one central question, now that the scope of the issue has been formally acknowledged.

“We need society to shift just in the way they treat one another, we need our three levels of government to come up with action plans to address these high numbers, and to look at how we’re going to undo some of the colonial things we’ve done throughout history.

“How do we undo those systems?”

In a statement Monday, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) said that it stands with the families affected by the MMIWG crisis.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas also put the blame on what he called ‘colonial structures’, including the Indian Act, the Sixties Scoop, and residential schools.

“It is important to acknowledge the many First Nation family members and survivors from Manitoba who had the courage, strength and determination to share their painful truths with the National Inquiry,” said Dumas.

“It was their long journey to seek justice for their loved ones that Canadians will now know the dark truth about Canada’s targeted genocide against Indigenous women and girls and the steps needed to address the crisis.”

Dumas said female Indigenous voices will be key to the success of the proposed action plan to address the crisis.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) – an advocacy group representing northern First Nations – released a similar statement Monday.

“The lives of Indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit people matter,” said Grand Chief Garrison Settee.

“First Nation, Inuit, and Metis women, girls, and Two Spirit individuals should be given every opportunity to thrive and grow in environments that are healthy and safe. For decades, First Nations women, girls, and Two Spirit people have been powerful in their work towards making positive changes.

“MKO will continue to stand with these advocates and will work with institutions to ensure the voices of Indigenous women and girls will continue to be heard.”

