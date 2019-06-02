‘Kevin?!’: Drake trolls injured Warriors star Kevin Durant with ‘Home Alone’ shirt

Drake‘s wardrobe for Game 2 of the NBA finals seemingly trolled injured Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and got the attention of actor Macaulay Culkin.

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper took his courtside seat just prior the player introductions, shaking hands with nearby fans. He was wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone movie franchise, mouth open and holding his face above the word “Kevin?!?!?!”

One assumes it was an attempt to troll Durant, currently sidelined by a calf strain.

Culkin called Drake out on Twitter, posting a photo of the back of Drake’s shirt that featured his younger self, indicating he may have been at the game as well.

“Hey @Drake I’m right here, bro,” Culkin tweeted. “DM me. See you at the BBQ.”

Earlier in the game, Drake applauded the Raptors as they took the court, exchanging fist bumps with the players. He exchanged a hug and handshake with former U.S. president Barack Obama before taking his seat.

Drake was largely on his best behaviour for Game 1, although he subtly trolled Golden State star Steph Curry by choosing to honour Curry’s father by wearing a vintage Dell Curry Raptors jersey.

He also wore a Nike wristband on his left bicep just above the elbow, apparently to cover up small tattoos dedicated to both Curry and Durant.

He wore a hoodie with “Kawhi Me a River” on the back for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Milwaukee Bucks, whose star Giannis Antetokounmpo was well-defended by Raptors ace Kawhi Leonard.

The rapper did get into a jawing match with Warriors forward Draymond Green as the visitors filed off the floor following the Raptors’ 118-109 win Thursday night. But nothing happened and Green appeared ready to cut the rapper some slack.

“He’s a fan. He talks and it gets more attention because he’s Drake,” Green said the next day. “So many people are complaining about it, like, ‘You don’t let any other fan do that.’ Yeah, any other fan is just not Drake, so they probably shouldn’t be able to do that. That’s just kind of how the cookie crumbles.”

Commissioner Adam Silver, meanwhile, felt Drake went over the line in rubbing Raptors coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders during an Eastern Conference final game, but also said that he appreciated the rapper’s “super-fan status and I know he’s beloved in the community of Toronto.”

Silver had a good view of Drake on Sunday, seated with Obama on the other side of the Scotiabank Arena lower bowl from the rapper’s seats.