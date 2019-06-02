Gatineau, Que., area, Prescott-Russell, Ont., area under tornado warning

Environment Canada has put areas of eastern Ontario and Quebec under a tornado warning amid an eyewitness report of a tornado.

The agency said someone saw a tornado near Gatineau airport at 6 p.m. and it’s estimated to be just north of Rockland, Ont., moving eastward at 60 km/h.

“The tornado is picking up debris and causing damage. Seek shelter now,” the agency said.

The tornado warning is in effect for the Upper Gatineau – Lièvre – Papineau area as well as Gatineau, Que.

Prescott and Russell in eastern Ontario are also under the warning.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the agency said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.