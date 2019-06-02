Cardston RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Cardston RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.
Zachary Bevans was last seen around 7p.m. on Saturday while leaving his home for a quad ride.
When he didn’t come home, his family contacted the police.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweater and was driving a red quad.
RCMP along with search and rescue and RCMP Air Services are searching the Leavitt area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.
