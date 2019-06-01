Sports
Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Lachance joining Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Winnipeg Goldeyes player Kevin Lachance

Winnipeg Goldeyes
A member of the Winnipeg Goldeyes infield is joining a big league organization.

Kevin Lachance’s contract was purchased by MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced Saturday.

In 11 games for Winnipeg, Lachance hit .372 with two home runs and seven RBI. Earlier this season the Clifton, Va., native was named the American Association’s Batter of the Week.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Goldeyes add first local player in more than a decade

The Goldeyes acquired Lachance from the Frontier League’s Lake Erie Crushers last November.

Lacnahce is the 77th player in Goldeyes history to have their contract sold to a major league ball club.

The Goldeyes play game two of a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries Saturday night.

