Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. wants better safety for fans after foul ball hits young girl

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. is the latest voice calling for better MLB protection at baseball stadiums after a young girl was struck by a foul ball off his bat on Wednesday night.

“I hope this never happens again,” Almora said Friday in St. Louis, before the Cubs played the St. Louis Cardinals.

“So whatever the league has to do to make that happen. … I don’t think any kid that goes to a baseball game with their parents or loved one should worry about making out unhealthy. I don’t think that should ever cross their mind. So whatever the league needs to do to do that, that should be in place.”

The incident occurred at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and Almora clearly was visibly distraught over the girl’s injury. He even hugged a security guard close to where the fan was hit and said after the game that he plans to maintain a lifelong relationship with the fan.

“Hopefully, all is well and she’s going to make a full recovery, God willing, but it’s something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” Almora said.

“When they’re ready, I’ll do whatever I can do to put a smile on that little girl’s face.”

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant on Thursday quickly called for more protective barriers to be installed to keep fans safe at MLB stadiums.

Bryant also backed his teammate, saying, “Just seeing Albert the look on his face – it’s so sad. … Albert has two young kids himself. He’s certainly taking it really hard. We’re here supporting him, to support the family and whatever they need.”

Almora appreciated the gesture and the backing from around the league.

“I’ve had a great support group around me, from my family back home and I can’t speak enough about my teammates,” Almora said Friday.

“This has been something I’ll never forget in the way my support system is around me and how many people actually care.

“Everyone can be happy and jolly when things are going well but, excuse my language, when the s— hits the fan, and people are around and show up, that’s when it counts.”