NBA, Toronto Raptors open new learn and play centre at Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre

As part of the 2019 NBA Finals, the association and the Toronto Raptors have unveiled a newly renovated facilities at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre.

Dozens of youth joined with Raptors players Chris Boucher, Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Jeremy Lin, Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam and several other dignitaries Friday afternoon for the dedication of the NBA Cares Learn and Play Centre, located near Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East.

“Use the resources, use the people around you — your parents, your teachers, even us if we’re around,” guard-forward Danny Green told youth in the audience.

“One day hopefully we’ll see you guys hopefully in a Raptors uniform, or as doctors or lawyers. You guys are the future for us.”

Officials said four spaces inside the centre — a multi-purpose room, a recreation room, a preschool room and a gym — were renovated over the past week. Visitors will have places to read, use computers and laptops, the ability to do digital graffiti and make snacks. In terms of physical activity, there are spots for basketball skills and drills, ping pong, board games and video games.

The NBA has setup 1,272 other centres similar to the one at Jimmie Simpson.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised the players for attending the ceremony on Friday amid preparations for Game 2 of the finals. He also spoke directly to the students.

“You may not have an opportunity to play in the NBA or the WNBA, but you will have a chance to be the very best in the world at what you do,” Silver said.

“To all of you, take advantage of this new centre … work to be the very best you can just as they are the very best they are.”

