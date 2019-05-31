Southern Georgian Bay OPP says officers will be extra vigilant ahead of prom night celebrations

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is informing area residents that officers will be extra vigilant when patrolling this weekend as prom night celebrations are set to take place at some local high schools on Friday night and in the near future.

Officers will be patrolling the area and keeping an eye out for drivers and people attending prom night events, police say.

Consuming drugs or alcohol, especially underage, and driving is preventable, police say.

OPP add that anyone who feels they are not OK to drive should call a cab, family member or friend to ensure they arrive at their destination safely.

WATCH: Educating graduating teens about the dangers of drinking and driving