Max’ Big Ride returns for 5th year to raise funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research

A Hamilton family’s commitment to helping find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) continues.

For the fifth year in a row, eight-year-old Max Sedmihradsky is taking his dad, Andrew, and three-year-old sister, Isla, on a 600-kilometre cargobike ride from Hamilton to Ottawa.

At the end of this year’s ride, Andrew will have pedalled 3000 kms in total to end Duchenne. That’s a lot of hills, headwinds, + horse flies! We definitely have fun, but this ride is not a holiday. It's an annual commitment to fighting Duchenne. Please support us if you can. pic.twitter.com/Fcgd0F3nmh — Max's Big Ride (@MaxsBigRide) May 31, 2019

Max’s Big Ride will start in Hamilton on Monday morning and will finish on Sunday, June 9 in the nation’s capital.

DMD is a progressive and fatal genetic disorder that gradually weakens the body’s muscles, and Andrew Sedmihradsky says they’ve raised over $170,000 for research since 2015.

Sedmihradsky says that includes putting PhD candidates into the lab at the University of Toronto-Mississauga “working exclusively on Duchenne, and it’s started a research project that didn’t exist before, but it shows great promise.”

He adds that they will continue to fight until a cure is found.

Max’ Big Ride Itinerary

Monday, June 3 – Hamilton to Toronto

Tuesday, June 4 – Toronto to Oshawa

Wednesday, June 5 – Oshawa to Cobourg

Thursday, June 6 – Cobourg to Belleville

Friday, June 7 – Belleville to Kingston

Saturday, June 8 – Kingston to Smiths Falls

Sunday, June 9 – Smiths Falls to Ottawa

Monday, June 10 – Meetings + Interviews in Ottawa