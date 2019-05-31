Max’ Big Ride returns for 5th year to raise funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research
A Hamilton family’s commitment to helping find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) continues.
For the fifth year in a row, eight-year-old Max Sedmihradsky is taking his dad, Andrew, and three-year-old sister, Isla, on a 600-kilometre cargobike ride from Hamilton to Ottawa.
Max’s Big Ride will start in Hamilton on Monday morning and will finish on Sunday, June 9 in the nation’s capital.
DMD is a progressive and fatal genetic disorder that gradually weakens the body’s muscles, and Andrew Sedmihradsky says they’ve raised over $170,000 for research since 2015.
Sedmihradsky says that includes putting PhD candidates into the lab at the University of Toronto-Mississauga “working exclusively on Duchenne, and it’s started a research project that didn’t exist before, but it shows great promise.”
He adds that they will continue to fight until a cure is found.
Max’ Big Ride Itinerary
Monday, June 3 – Hamilton to Toronto
Tuesday, June 4 – Toronto to Oshawa
Wednesday, June 5 – Oshawa to Cobourg
Thursday, June 6 – Cobourg to Belleville
Friday, June 7 – Belleville to Kingston
Saturday, June 8 – Kingston to Smiths Falls
Sunday, June 9 – Smiths Falls to Ottawa
Monday, June 10 – Meetings + Interviews in Ottawa
