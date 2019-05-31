Health
May 31, 2019 4:02 pm

Max’ Big Ride returns for 5th year to raise funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
Max Sedmihradsky again has the best seat in the house as his dad, Andrew, pedals from Hamilton to Ottawa to raise money and in search of a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Ken Mann
A Hamilton family’s commitment to helping find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) continues.

For the fifth year in a row, eight-year-old Max Sedmihradsky is taking his dad, Andrew, and three-year-old sister, Isla, on a 600-kilometre cargobike ride from Hamilton to Ottawa.

Max’s Big Ride will start in Hamilton on Monday morning and will finish on Sunday, June 9 in the nation’s capital.

Grain and Grit joins fundraising effort as Max's Big Ride returns for 4th summer

DMD is a progressive and fatal genetic disorder that gradually weakens the body’s muscles, and Andrew Sedmihradsky says they’ve raised over $170,000 for research since 2015.



Sedmihradsky says that includes putting PhD candidates into the lab at the University of Toronto-Mississauga “working exclusively on Duchenne, and it’s started a research project that didn’t exist before, but it shows great promise.”

He adds that they will continue to fight until a cure is found.

Max's Big Ride returns with a big purpose

Max’ Big Ride Itinerary

Monday, June 3 – Hamilton to Toronto

Tuesday, June 4 – Toronto to Oshawa

Wednesday, June 5 – Oshawa to Cobourg

Thursday, June 6 – Cobourg to Belleville

Friday, June 7 – Belleville to Kingston

Saturday, June 8 – Kingston to Smiths Falls

Sunday, June 9 – Smiths Falls to Ottawa

Monday, June 10 – Meetings + Interviews in Ottawa

