Saskatchewan weather outlook: 30° heat, risk of storms to start June

30 degree heat returns with a risk of storms to start June.

Weather forecast

Friday

Temperatures slid back to 6 C to start the final day of May on Friday morning with some high clouds lingering in Saskatoon and a mix of sun and cloud in Regina.

The mercury arrived in the mid-teens before noon with the air quality situation improving as the region bids farewell to the 30-degree heat behind a cold front that swung through late Thursday.

Air quality has improved in Saskatoon & Regina, but smoke continues to slide through parts of extreme southern #Sask https://t.co/IOl8bsuys5 #yxe #yqr pic.twitter.com/BnUAbLLgiH — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 31, 2019

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies stick around for the remainder of the day as thermometers continue their climb into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

Friday night

Partly-to-mostly clear conditions linger Friday evening as the region cools a few degrees into single digits overnight.

Saturday

After a sunny start to the first day and weekend of June Saturday morning, some clouds will creep in during the afternoon with hazy skies at times with smoke continuing to filter through.

Temperatures will climb up to around 26 C for an afternoon high with a breezy southeasterly wind kicking in.

Sunday

Thunderstorms are possible in Saskatoon Sunday afternoon with a chance of a few spotty showers with a low pressure system beginning to push into the province that will destabilize the atmosphere.

Temperatures could soar as high as 30 C in both Saskatoon and Regina during the day.

Work week outlook

After a risk of thunderstorms returns to both Regina and Saskatoon on Monday with temperatures a few degrees into the 30s before a cold front drops daytime highs back into the mid-20s with partly cloudy skies for the first full work week of June.

The May 31 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Carol Neabel in Cochin:

