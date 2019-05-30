Jurassic Park weather report for Toronto Raptors NBA Finals
Thousands will descend on Jurassic Park for the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors over the next couple weeks and the weather will play a big role in just how big those crowds get.
Viewing Conditions for Game 1 will be just about perfect with mild temperatures, light winds and more importantly — zero chance of rain.
Game 2 will take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday and after an unsettled start to the day, the sky will clear in time for tip-off. Bring a light jacket because this will be the coolest and windiest game of the series.
The Raptors head to Oakland for Game 3 and 4 but that won’t stop the crowds from showing up at Jurassic Park.
There is rain in the forecast for Wednesday’s game but Friday looks just about perfect.
Games 5 through Game 7 (if necessary) will be played later in June and a pattern change means we should finally see warmer temperatures.
Long-range models predict a chance of rain on June 10 but with temperatures in the mid 20s, who really cares?
Summer weather is very likely if the Warriors and Raptors make this a six or seven game series.
Stay tuned for ‘Jurassic Forecast’ updates and GO RAPTORS GO!!!.
