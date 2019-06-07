Bob Layton: Are dollars better than marks?

I remember writing university entrance exams and how tough they were. I remember the security as we entered the room and how they checked ID and made sure we were who we said we were and not some ringer being brought in to write the exam.

I recall hearing a little commotion on the other side the room and seeing a fellow stand up, break his pencil in half and throw it on the floor and go stomping out — the exam was too much for him.

At the time, I’d never heard of bribing someone to either fix your answers or give you an athletic scholarship for a sport you’d never played, like we’re hearing about in the U.S.

How must legitimate students in the colleges being named feel, wondering if others are wondering how they got in.

Did they have the will to learn or money to burn?

And don’t you wonder if such things can happen on this side of the border?

Comedian Demitri Martin may have summed the college scandals up best when he said, “I used to play sports. Then I realized you can buy trophies. Now I am good at everything.”

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.