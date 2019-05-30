Montreal cyclists to take over city streets for annual festival

As the end of spring nears in Montreal, it’s time for an annual event that brings thousands of cyclists to the city streets and creates massive road closures.

The Go Bike Montreal Festival kicks off Friday night with the Tour la Nuit, where enthusiastic cyclists of all ages form a luminous parade through the city under a dark sky.

The 21-kilometre trip kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Parc Avenue, heading south through downtown before going through the Hochelaga, Rosemont and Plateau neighbourhoods. It comes to an end at Jeanne-Mance Park.

Drivers should plan ahead since there will be several road closures across the city.

The map below shows the itinerary for the nighttime festival. A full list of street closures can be found online.

The Tour de l’Île will take place Sunday, starting as early as 7 a.m. on Parc Avenue. The classic ride offers several options for cyclists, including 25-kilometre and 100-kilometre routes, both of which give participants a chance to see Montreal landmarks.

There will be three rest areas for cyclists, booths offering mechanical services and relief vehicles for those unable to complete the ride. There will also be a concert, activities and snacks.

Organizers warn that dozens of streets will be off limits to cars throughout the day. It could also be difficult to access some health-care institutions near the cycling routes, but measures will be implemented to help those in need.

The map below shows the route of the Tour de l’Île. A complete list of closed streets can be found here.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is also asking public transit users to plan ahead because some busses are rerouted or cancelled for both events. Montrealers are encouraged to check out the changes online.

