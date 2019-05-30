Second man charged following alleged gunpoint robbery in downtown Peterborough

A second arrest has been made following an alleged robbery involving firearms in downtown Peterborough in March.

On March 28, Peterborough police arrested one man, who had allegedly brandished a gun and stole cash and a cellphone from a man in his 30s outside a Hunter Street West residence.

The incident was reported to police, and officers investigated. Through the investigation, the first accused was arrested and charged.

On Thursday morning, police said further investigation had revealed a second suspect in the case.

After a warrant was issued on April 17, police located the suspect on Wednesday in the area of Wolfe and Stewart streets.

Jack Robert Monine, 24, of Stewart Street in Peterborough, is charged with robbery using a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

