Firefighters rescue victim from Penticton mobile home blaze

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning in Penticton after being carried from a burning mobile home by firefighters.

The Penticton Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire at Riva Ridge Estates mobile home park before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire department quenches tire blaze at Penticton Speedway

When firefighters entered the burning building with hose lines, they found the victim and brought her out of the mobile home to an ambulance.

The fire chief couldn’t comment on the severity of her injuries but pointed out that she had been inside a house fire.

The fire department has not yet had a chance to investigate whether there was a smoke alarm in the mobile home.

The blaze spread to a second mobile home, but by 8:30 a.m., it was considered contained to the two mobile homes, and fire crews were mopping up.

The damage to the mobile homes is significant, and residents will not be able to return in the near term.

READ MORE: Residents warned of smoke, flames during simulated wildfire training exercise near Penticton

The fire department believes three residents have lost their homes in the fire, but that number hasn’t been confirmed.

Emergency social services will be brought in to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.