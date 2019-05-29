Cobourg man and woman accused of trafficking cocaine

A Cobourg man and woman face drug-related charges following an investigation into suspected cocaine trafficking in the town.

Cobourg Police Service say on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., members of its Criminal Investigations Branch, with the assistance of uniformed officers, arrested two people suspected of trafficking cocaine.

Subsequent to their arrest, police executed a search warrant at a downtown address where they say they located a quantity of “suspected” cocaine, weight scales, pipes and packaging.

Alisha Kincaid, 32, and William Hadley, 37, of Cobourg, were both charged with trafficking a Schedule I substance (cocaine), possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

