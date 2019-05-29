Fentanyl seized during arrest of Cobourg man wanted on warrant: police

A Cobourg man faces drug-related charges following an arrest in the downtown area on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., police identified a man who they say was wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to attend court.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after police seize crystal meth in downtown Cobourg

Police say officers made an arrest and found a quantity of fentanyl and a knife on the suspect.

Eric Bremner, 43, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with probation and failure to appear/comply with an appearance notice.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

WATCH: How climate change is making the opioid crisis worse