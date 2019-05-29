CNRL buying Devon Energy’s Canadian oil assets for $3.8 billion

Calgary-based oil company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the Canadian operations of Devon Energy Corp. for $3.8 billion.

The assets include thermal in situ oilsands production and conventional primary heavy crude oil operations located adjacent to existing CNRL assets.

The production acquired under the deal totals 128,300 barrels per day, including 108,200 from the thermal in situ operations and 20,100 from the conventional operations.

READ MORE: CNRL optimism up on oil curtailments, crude by rail rebound

Canadian Natural says the deal also includes 607,000 hectares of land, of which 405,000 hectares are undeveloped, providing significant upside value and opportunities.

Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy put its Canadian assets up for sale in February.

They include the Jackfish steam-driven oilsands complex, which opened in 2007 near Fort McMurray, and the proposed Pike oilsands project that Devon owns in a 50/50 partnership with London-based BP PLC. (Pike received provincial regulatory approval in 2014 but has not yet been green-lighted for construction.)

It also owns conventional heavy oil wells near Lloydminster, Alta.

Devon said it was making the move to exit Canada (as well as from the Barnett Shale area in Texas) so that it can complete its “transformation to a high-return U.S. oil growth business.”

Other foreign companies that have reduced their ownership in the oilsands in recent years include Norway’s Statoil, France’s Total SA, Arkansas-based Murphy Oil and Houston-based ConocoPhillips.

READ MORE: Cenovus Energy buying most of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian assets for $17.7B

The transaction, which is subject to normal closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close June 27.

Earlier this month, CNRL reported a first-quarter profit of $961 million as it benefited from higher prices due in part to Alberta’s mandatory production curtailment.

In March 2017, CNRL struck a blockbuster $12.74-billion deal to buy much of Royal Dutch Shell and Marathon Oil’s Alberta assets, which included an oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray as well as the Shell-operated Scotford bitumen upgrader and Quest carbon capture project northeast of Edmonton.

READ MORE: Canadian Natural buying Shell, Marathon Alberta oilsands holdings for $12.74B