More than 3,500 without power north of London: Hydro One

May 29, 2019 6:11 am
May 29, 2019

Hydro One says about 3,563 customers are currently impacted in an area spanning between south of Kirkton and into London's northern border.

A power outage north of London Wednesday morning has left thousands of customers without power

Hydro One estimates 3,563 customers are currently impacted in an area spanning between south of Kirkton and just inside London’s northern border.

Arva, Ilderton, Thorndale, Lucan and Granton are also impacted.

The reason for the outage is unknown at this time, but crews have been dispatched to fix the issue.

The estimated restoration time is between 8:15 a.m and 8:45 a.m.

