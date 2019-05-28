Crews battling new B.C. wildfire on Nelson Island off Sunshine Coast

Crews with the BC Wildfire Service have been deployed to Nelson Island on the Sunshine Coast to tackle a fire discovered on Tuesday.

Coastal Fire Centre fire information officer Marg Drysdale said the fire was about one hectare in size, and burning near Annis Bay, which is directly across from the Earls Cove ferry terminal.

“We are assisting forestry and logging industry there. We have one officer, one initial attack crew of three and two helicopters on site,” she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come…

