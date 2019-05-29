‘Ghost kitchen’ delivery options to be launched June 1 in Winnipeg

A pair of ‘ghost kitchens’ – restaurants that only offer delivery service – are opening up in Winnipeg June 1.

WOW Hospitality Concepts announced Tuesday that both Mercy Me! Nashville Chicken and Fuel Functional Foods will be begin making deliveries via DoorDash Food Delivery as of Saturday evening.

Ghost kitchens are also known as ‘virtual’ kitchens, and typically operate without a physical storefront.

Mercy Me! will feature Nashville-style chicken served with a range of spiciness, as well as sandwiches and southern-inspired sides, like coleslaw and mac and cheese.

Fuel Functional Foods will offer an all-vegan menu, including Buddha bowls, smoothies, desserts, and comfort foods.

