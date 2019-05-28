Guelph Police Service invites residents to participate in diversity survey

The Guelph Police Service has launched a survey that aims to help the organization become more diverse and inclusive.

Residents can find the survey on the service’s website and it should only take about five minutes to complete.

Guelph police said the survey will help them understand perceptions around diversity within the community.

READ MORE: Guelph city council votes to ‘acknowledge a climate crisis,’ not declare climate emergency

The organization also said it will help them develop and implement their diversity plan.

One of the main questions asks participants to describe any barriers or difficulties that prevent people from diverse backgrounds from applying to the Guelph Police Service.

The survey also asks for any suggestions on how to overcome those barriers and difficulties.

WATCH: Study suggests Peterborough Police Service should adapt to city’s growing diversity