Driver charged with speeding, impaired driving on Highway 401 in Brighton

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An Oakville man faces speeding and impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on Highway 401 on Monday.

Northumberland OPP say around 3:30 p.m, an officer stopped an eastbound vehicle after clocking it travelling 141 km/h in a 100km/h zone in the Municipality of Brighton.

OPP say the officer detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath. A subsequent roadside screening test administered a “fail,” according to police.

Kevin Carkner, 59, of Oakville was arrested and charged with speeding and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Carkner was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 3.

