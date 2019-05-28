Ottawa firefighters extricate trapped resident after car smashes through east-end home

Ottawa Fire Services says it’s “a miracle” only one person sustained minor injuries after a car smashed through the garage and living room of a home in the city’s east end on Monday evening, trapping the unlucky resident underneath.

Firefighters had to extricate the injured person, who had been sitting on a couch when the car came through the room. When it stopped, the car was partially resting on the same couch, the fire department said.

“We’re really glad we’re reporting an injury and not a fatality,” said Danielle Cardinal, Ottawa fire’s public information officer.

Police called firefighters to the crash at 650 Ingram Cres. near Eastvale Park just minutes before 8 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the fire department.

Firefighters stabilized the car and then used two jacks to lift it and free the resident, the statement said.

The extrication took less than 10 minutes, according to the fire department.

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the incident, a police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday morning. No charges have been laid.