Halifax task force seeks public input on commemoration of Indigenous history, Edward Cornwallis

A Halifax task force seeking input on the commemoration of Indigenous history and Edward Cornwallis is hosting four public engagement sessions in June.

Residents are invited to present their recommendations on how to best recognize and commemorate Indigenous history in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) as part of a more complete history of the area and also to share their input regarding the commemoration of Cornwallis on municipal assets.

READ MORE: Royal BC Museum to stop collecting Indigenous remains in reconciliation effort

The formation of the task force was approved by regional council on Oct. 30, 2018 to reflect an equal partnership between the HRM and the Mi’kmaw community, as represented by the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs. This committee is tasked with advising regional council on proposed changes to the commemoration of Cornwallis on municipal assets, including Cornwallis Park and Cornwallis Street, as well as the recognition and commemoration of Indigenous history in the lands now known as the HRM.

READ MORE: Ontario government eliminates Indigenous Culture Fund, cuts millions for the arts

Residents who wish to speak in the upcoming sessions must sign up upon arrival. Each presenter will be given seven minutes to address the task force.

There will be four sessions, starting on June 6 at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre and ending on June 18 at the Zatzman Sportsplex.

For more information on the sessions, residents are encouraged to visit the HRM website.