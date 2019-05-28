Rainy Tuesday cancels track and field meet for London’s Catholic school board

Heavy rain early Tuesday morning has forced a local school board to cancel its track and field meet.

According to officials with the London District Catholic School Board, due to weather, the track and field meet scheduled to take place at TD Stadium Tuesday has been cancelled.

Schools that were supposed to go to the meet Tuesday will now go on Thursday, May 30, officials said.

Tuesday morning’s rain is just the beginning of what is shaping up to be a wet week in the Forest City.

According to Environment Canada, Londoners can expect a chance of rain with risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon Tuesday, with a high of 22 C feeling closer to 30 C with the humidity.

On Wednesday, the weather reporting agency is forecasting mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm. Day time highs will reach close to 30 C with the humidity.

The agency is calling for showers and a high of 21 C Thursday, before a sunny Friday to close off the week.