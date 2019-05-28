4-year-old girl dies in hospital after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
A four-year-old has succumbed to her injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway at Winston Churchill Boulevard before 3 p.m. Thursday after a transport truck and vehicle were involved in a collision.
At the time, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicle flipped over and the child was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries.
A woman sustained minor injuries while a two-year-old child was left uninjured.
Schmidt said the four-year-old was taken off life support on Monday.
There have no been charges laid in relation to the incident.
