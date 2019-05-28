Canada
May 28, 2019 6:48 am

4-year-old girl dies in hospital after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Officers shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt / Twitter
A A

A four-year-old has succumbed to her injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway at Winston Churchill Boulevard before 3 p.m. Thursday after a transport truck and vehicle were involved in a collision.

At the time, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicle flipped over and the child was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 3 injured, 4-year-old in life-threatening condition, after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A woman sustained minor injuries while a two-year-old child was left uninjured.

Schmidt said the four-year-old was taken off life support on Monday.

There have no been charges laid in relation to the incident.

With files from Nick Westoll.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hwy 401
Mississauga
Mississauga collision
Mississauga fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Winston Churchill Boulevard

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.