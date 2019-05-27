Winnipeg’s newest millionaire lives in Saskatoon

The mystery winner of a $2 million lotto prize on a ticket purchased in Winnipeg has finally come forward – but he’s from out of town.

Derick Neufeld, a former Winnipegger now based in Saskatoon, was visiting family in his hometown when he picked up a Western 6/49 ticket for the May 4 draw at a 7-11 store on Henderson Highway.

He didn’t get around to checking his numbers until he got home to Saskatchewan.

“I scanned the ticket on the self-checker and thought I’d won $200,010,” said Neufeld. “I scanned it again and realized that I’d won $2,000,010!

“Things went a little crazy after that.”

Neufeld said he hasn’t yet decided what he’ll spend his winnings on, but that he’ll likely take the ‘middle ground’ between saving and spending.

“The halo guy on my right shoulder is saying, ‘invest; plan for the future’. The guy on my other shoulder is saying, ‘woohoo! Get a party bus’!”

