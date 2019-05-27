Hard work pays off for the Kingston Collegiate girls rugby team

For the first time in 20 years, Kingston Collegiate has won the Kingston Area Secondary School Athletics Association (KASSAA) championship in girls rugby.

Ella Van Hall scored all 17 points, on Friday night, as the Blues defeated the Frontenac Falcons 17-12 in a hard-fought title game at Nixon Field at Queen’s University.

We’ve worked so hard for this,” said KC co-captain Zoey Spronk.

The Blues started last December with 6 a.m practices in the gymnasium and daily weight sessions. Spronk says nobody ever complained and the end result was the school’s first title since 1999.

“The camaraderie on this team is something I’ve never experienced before,” added Spronk.

“Were all such good friends who are there for each other. That’s what makes this team so special. We’re a family, so, on the field, we fight for our family and protect each other. That’s what won us this championship.”

It’s been a long time coming for KCVI. Co-captain Echo Terrell had a hard time putting it into words.

“I’m just so proud of my team and how well they played,” said Terrell, one of four students on the club from Loyalist Collegiate who did not have enough players to form a team of their own this season.

“I couldn’t have played with better teammates in the entire world,” said Terrell.

“We’re so grateful to play for this amazing team and these great KC athletes. Even though we’re from different schools, we were able to come together as one family.”

The Blues now prepare for the Ontario high school championships June 3-5 in Courtice.