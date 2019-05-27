Apple vehicles are driving around Canada to improve its maps

Apple will have vehicles driving around Canada this summer as part of its plan to improve its map features.

The company made the announcement in a press release Monday, explaining residents of several Canadian cities will spot the vehicles between May and November this year. The planned routes include cities across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. A full list of the cities can be found here.

“Apple is conducting ground surveys around the world to collect data which will be used to improve Apple Maps,” the release read.

The company noted that some of the data collected will be published in Apple Maps updates, but it declined to comment to Global News on what the new features will look like exactly, and when Canadians can expect them.

“We’ll be capturing road details, signage and landmarks — all to make the most accurate and useful Maps experience possible,” the release explained.

Apple did confirm back in 2015 that it was working on “street view” features.

Once this initial round of imagery is collected, Apple said vehicles will periodically visit the same locations to keep the map up-to-date.

The company also noted that images collected by the vehicles will be mindful of privacy.

“For example, we will blur faces and license plates on collected images prior to publication. If you have comments or questions about this process or your privacy rights, please contact us,” the release read.

Apple announced plans to revamp its map app last year, saying the changes will include things like better pedestrian guidance and more accurate building structures.

The company will have vehicles driving across several other countries, as well, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and more.