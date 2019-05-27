Crime
May 27, 2019 12:22 pm

Police investigate reported assault in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are investigating a reported assault that happened Friday night in Orillia.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

OPP are investigating an alleged assault that took place Friday night on Coldwater Street in Orillia after a reported fight broke out.

A 35-year-old Orillia man was charged with two counts of assault, police say, and a 32-year-old woman was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

READ MORE: OPP investigate fatal car crash in Ramara, Ont.

Another man and a woman sustained injuries as a result of the incident, police said, and were brought to a hospital in the Orillia area.

The 35-year-old man was released on a Justice of the Peace recognizance and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 18, OPP said.

READ MORE: Date announced for inquest into death of man who died in Penetanguishene prison

The 32-year-old woman was held in custody pending a bail hearing, officers said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
fight Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Orillia
Orillia assault
Orillia Crime
Orillia news
Orillia OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.