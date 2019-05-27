Police investigate reported assault in Orillia

OPP are investigating an alleged assault that took place Friday night on Coldwater Street in Orillia after a reported fight broke out.

A 35-year-old Orillia man was charged with two counts of assault, police say, and a 32-year-old woman was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Another man and a woman sustained injuries as a result of the incident, police said, and were brought to a hospital in the Orillia area.

The 35-year-old man was released on a Justice of the Peace recognizance and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 18, OPP said.

The 32-year-old woman was held in custody pending a bail hearing, officers said.