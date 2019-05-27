Ouellet signs with Canadiens

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Xavier Ouellet to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will pay Ouellet US$700,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 in the AHL, with $400,000 in guaranteed salary.

Ouellet, 25, had three assists in 19 games with the Canadiens last season. He played 47 games for AHL Laval, recording seven goals and 21 assists.

He was named captain of Laval in February following the departure of Byron Froese.

The native of Bayonne, France was a second-round selection (48th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2011.