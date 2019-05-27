Peterborough man accused of assaulting patron and employee at downtown bar

A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting two people following an altercation at a downtown bar on the weekend.

Peterborough Police Service says around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a Hunter Street West bar for a disturbance. Police say it was reported that a man struck another patron in the face with a glass beer mug.

Police say when a bar employee attempted to intervene, the man allegedly assaulted the employee.

As a result of the investigation, Terrance McLean Watson, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on June 6.