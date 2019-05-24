Human Trafficking
May 24, 2019 1:29 pm

Port Hope man accused of attempting to force female into sex trade

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Port Hope man is accused of procuring and intimated a female in Peterborough into the sex trade.

Global News File
A A

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces several charges including attempting to recruit a female in Peterborough as a sex-trade worker this month.

Peterborough Police Service says sometime between April 26-28, the man attended a Peterborough residence where a dispute broke out between him and a male victim who know each other. Police say the investigation revealed that during the dispute the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Annual Peterborough police report highlights overall rise in city’s crime rate


Story continues below

Police say further investigation revealed that earlier this month, the accused allegedly attempted to recruit a female as a sex-trade worker and intimated her.

As a result of the investigation, on Thursday after 6:10 p.m. members of the police service’s Emergency Response Team located and arrested the accused with the assistance of the Service’s ICAD (Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug) unit.

Jordan Jay Watkins, 32, of Pine Street, Port Hope, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, procuring and intimidation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

WATCH: Daughter Project to open shelter in Peterborough

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gunshot
Human Trafficking
Jordan Watkins
Peterborough Police Service
Port Hope
procuring
sex trade
sex trade worker

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.