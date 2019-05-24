Port Hope man accused of attempting to force female into sex trade

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces several charges including attempting to recruit a female in Peterborough as a sex-trade worker this month.

Peterborough Police Service says sometime between April 26-28, the man attended a Peterborough residence where a dispute broke out between him and a male victim who know each other. Police say the investigation revealed that during the dispute the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

Police say further investigation revealed that earlier this month, the accused allegedly attempted to recruit a female as a sex-trade worker and intimated her.

As a result of the investigation, on Thursday after 6:10 p.m. members of the police service’s Emergency Response Team located and arrested the accused with the assistance of the Service’s ICAD (Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug) unit.

Jordan Jay Watkins, 32, of Pine Street, Port Hope, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, procuring and intimidation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

